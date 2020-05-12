Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
12th May 2020 10:24 AM

 

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Office Jeannette Young have announced Queensland has gone a second-straight day with no new COVID-19 cases.

While six cases were recorded overnight, all patients were from interstate and all have recovered.

That leaves 19 active cases in Queensland with the total at 1051.

The announcement follows yesterday's news that there were zero new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland overnight from Sunday into Monday.

The news is encouraging for Queenslanders as the state gradually moves out of lockdown and towards more familiar territory, with about 50,000 jobs set to be reinstated from this weekend.

 

 

The announcement also follows revelations that just eight new cases were recorded across the entire country yesterday, with seven of those coming from Victoria.

 

Originally published as Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News More than 50,000 Queenslanders will be put back to work after restrictions ease this weekend and a staggering $610m will be pumped into the economy in a month.

        Newlyweds run naked into street to halt car thief

        premium_icon Newlyweds run naked into street to halt car thief

        News Afternoon delight interrupted as would-be thief breaks into home

        One-week streak: Coast records zero new COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon One-week streak: Coast records zero new COVID-19 cases

        News The Sunshine Coast has experienced its seventh consecutive day with no new COVID-19...

        LIFE OF LUXURY: Rare chance to buy into high-end pocket

        premium_icon LIFE OF LUXURY: Rare chance to buy into high-end pocket

        Property IN PHOTOS: Little Cove mansion hits market for $7 million