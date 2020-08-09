Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases. Picture: Jerad Williams
Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases. Picture: Jerad Williams
Health

Queensland records no new coronavirus cases

by Rebecca LeMay
9th Aug 2020 11:17 AM

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Premier has revealed on Sunday morning.

"Well done Queensland. Thank you!" Annastacia Palasczcuk tweeted when releasing the news on Twitter.

"Let's keep it up and don't forget: wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and maintain social distancing."

The state has 11 active cases while 1071 patients have recovered.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your Noosa community

        Your Noosa community

        Community What’s going on in Noosa’s community scene.

        • 9th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        EXPECT DELAYS: Tewantin road upgrade night works

        Premium Content EXPECT DELAYS: Tewantin road upgrade night works

        News The final part of the $3 million Hilton Tce upgrade kicks off tonight.

        Looking to move up (and some on) in the Broncos’ wobbly world

        Premium Content Looking to move up (and some on) in the Broncos’ wobbly...

        News As a lifelong Broncos supporter I can understand why the CEO may be moving on to...

        Noosa's troubled waters as river health shows rapid decline

        Premium Content Noosa's troubled waters as river health shows rapid decline

        Environment Health of one of Noosa’s natural assets is quickly deteriorating