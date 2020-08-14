Menu
Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

14th Aug 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

One is a returned traveller from Sydney while the other is on a cargo ship off the Queensland coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland. Picture: Annette Dew
It comes just three weeks after another person located on a cargo ship also contracted the virus.

It is unknown if the pair are from the same vessel.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland now stands at eight - down from nine yesterday - with more than than 716,420 tests conducted.

Since the outbreak started, the state has recorded 1089 cases with six deaths. Currently there are four people in hospital, but none of those are in intensive care.

