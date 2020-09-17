Menu
Queensland to finish school year early

by Emily Toxward
17th Sep 2020 7:01 PM
IN an unprecedented move, the Department of Education's Director General Tony Cook has changed the end of the 2020 school calendar in Queensland, making the last two days of the school year student-free days.

This means for all public schools the last school day of 2020 is officially Wednesday, December 9.

The Department of Education's website says: "In recognition of the efforts of school-based staff during the COVID-19 health pandemic, the 2020 school year will end two days early."

The last two days of the school year, Thursday, December 10, and Friday, December 11, 2020 would be student-free days and schools would be closed on these days, he said.

Park Lake State School principal Ursula Carty (front) with her team will get to finish their school year two days early in 2020 after the Department of Education’s Director General Tony Cook changed the end of the school calednar. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
But the move has angered some parents, with thousands of comments on the Queensland Department Education Facebook page, here's some of the comments

"The children have already missed out on enough this year. Why take more from them. How are parents who had to take time off work for home schooling meant to find more days off than the already large amount of school holidays," wrote one person.

"WHAT??? NOT FAIR!" wrote another, "Now we have to put up with our kids at home for two extra days????

"Would've been nice to have more notice to plan around," said another.

"What a ridiculous idea! The kids have already had enough days off this year. This seems like a blatant attempt for the teachers union to grab a few extra days off to gain popularity with the teachers," wrote one man.

"What happened to Every Day Counts?" asked another.

