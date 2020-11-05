‘Queenslander’: Palaszczuk’s brutal reply to Gladys

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed her sassy response after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian suggested she had ignored a text about border restrictions.

Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday morning that she had reached out to Ms Palaszczuk via a text message after the election to have "that conversation" about loosening border restrictions.

But the newly reinstated Premier has denied the border was mentioned in Ms Berejiklian's text, a spokesman telling NCA NewsWire Ms Palaszczuk left her on read for three days before responding with just one word.

"Premier Palaszczuk replied following the outcome of last night's Origin game with the word 'Queenslander'," a spokesman said.

Gladys Berejiklian said Annastacia Palaszczuk was causing unnecessary pain and “economic devastation” over her border controls.



Speaking on the Today show on Thursday morning, Ms Berejiklian - who on Wednesday announced NSW would open its borders to Victoria on November 23 - said she was still yet to speak to Annastacia Palaszczuk after her success at Saturday's election.

"I've tried. I reached out to her and congratulated her and asked to have that conversation," she said.

"That's fine. But at the end of the day, it is the citizens that hurt … Both hers and mine and citizens across Australia.

"People are really stressed … I urge all of my colleagues across Australia to think of our citizens first."

Host Ali Langdon then asked the NSW Premier to clarify whether Ms Palaszczuk had not answered her phone calls.

"Look, I've messaged her on Sunday and … We've not had that conversation yet which is disappointing," Ms Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian said it wasn't for her to worry about things she couldn't control, but that she would keep pushing the case.

"The economic devastation which will be caused unnecessarily is not worth the pain," she said.

"And both she and the WA Premier really need to sit up and think about Australia. Think about their citizens and citizens across Australia who are suffering because of their decisions."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday border decisions would continue to be made ‘at the end of the month’. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.



Queensland opened its borders to all NSW residents bar those living in the Greater Sydney area on Tuesday, a decision Ms Berejiklian said was causing unnecessary stress.

From November 23, all Victorians will be allowed to move freely between Victoria and Sydney, despite a worrying cluster in Sydney's south west.

Ms Palaszczuk told reporters yesterday any further changes to her state's border controls would continue to be made "at the end of the month".

Originally published as 'Queenslander': Palaszczuk's brutal reply to Gladys