A brewery is celebrating some big wins at the prestigious Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show awards including being named the state’s champion large brewery.
A Brisbane south brewery is celebrating some big wins at the prestigious Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show awards.
Our champion brewery revealed

by Kristy Muir
6th Mar 2020 2:13 PM
A Brisbane south brewery is celebrating some big wins at the prestigious Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show awards.

Salisbury's Ballistic Beer Co was named champion large brewery, which head brewer Lachy Crothers said was "a big deal" considering the companies they went up against including Black Hops and Green Beacon.

Ballistic's Oaked XPA picked up champion hybrid beer for the second year in a row, following on from being the highest finishing Brisbane beer in the annual GABS countdown on Australia Day.

Head brewer Lachy Crothers at Ballistic Beer Co in Salisbury. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Head brewer Lachy Crothers at Ballistic Beer Co in Salisbury. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

Ballistic also walked away with the champion desalinated beer, which was in partnership with seqwater to produce a beer with recycled water.

"It's fantastic for my team and I to be recognised at such a prestigious awards," Mr Crothers said.

"It reinforces that we are heading in the right direction and means all the hard work was worth it.

"Brewing with desalinated water from SEQ allowed us to build a custom water profile for the Water Me Lawn Gose that we brewed, giving us ultimate control over how the beer turned out.."

Ballistic Beer Co, which is based in Salisbury and West End, has just celebrated its third birthday. Lachy Crothers is the head brewer. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop
Ballistic Beer Co, which is based in Salisbury and West End, has just celebrated its third birthday. Lachy Crothers is the head brewer. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop
