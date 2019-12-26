Queensland’s top celebrity arrivals of 2019

THEY'RE the adorable baby photos we've been gushing over on social media.

From sports to TV stars, these are the celebrities who have welcomed new arrivals this year.

LIBBY TRICKETT & LUKE

Luke and Libby Trickett with Bronte Rose Trickett. Picture: Instagram

Former Olympic swimming champion Libby Trickett said her family was "complete" after welcoming her third baby girl Bronte Rose in November. Trickett gave birth two weeks early via an emergency caesarean at the Mater Mothers' Hospital. She already shares two daughters with her husband Luke, including Poppy, 4, and Edwina, 1. "Bronte Rose Trickett arrived into the world (a couple of weeks early - just like her big sisters!)," Trickett wrote, sharing the news via Instagram. "After an eventful induction which included her spinning into breech, a successful ECV (External cephalic version) but Bronte wanting to high five our OB on the way out. "We can't believe how lucky and blessed we are to have brought another gorgeous little girl into our lives." "Still slightly in shock as I was so sure it was a boy in there but as soon as she came out, we knew our little family was complete. We are so in love, Poppy is a ridiculously excited big sister and Eddie is still trying to understand what is going on." Trickett has been open about her battle with postnatal depression, releasing her memoir Beneath the Surface.

COURTNEY THORPE & JARROD WALLACE

Courtney Thorpe and Jarrod Wallace with Kennedy Grace Wallace

Gold Coast Titans player Wallace and his presenter wife welcomed their first baby together in August. Their baby girl, Kennedy Grace, was born six weeks premature in a Gold Coast hospital. "She came out screaming … and you could see everyone in the room light up and almost cheer and Court, you could see in her face she just relaxed and she got emotional, we both did, when we heard her cry," Wallace told The Courier-Mail.

LAURA GEITZ & MARK GILBRIDE

Laura Geitz with Mark and baby Frank

Netball great Laura Geitz welcomed her second child, a healthy baby boy called Frank into the world. "Mark and I are thrilled to meet our precious boy Frank and have another little man in our tribe," she said. "He is perfect in every way and we couldn't be any more in love or blessed." Geitz said the couple's two-year-old son Barney was "besotted with his little brother." "He can't take his eyes off him and has been having lots of cuddles," she said.

DARIUS BOYD & KAYLA BOYD

Darius Boyd with daughters Willow and Romi. Picture: Instagram

Brisbane Broncos captain Darius Boyd and his wife Kayla welcomed their second baby, little Romi Yvés in September. The couple desperately wanted a second baby after giving birth to their daughter Willow, 4. "I just remember looking up at Darius and he was crying, I was crying," Kayla says of the birth.

EDWINA BARTHOLEMEW & NEIL VARCOE

Edwina Bartholomew and Molly. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew gave birth to a healthy baby girl after a "marathon" 36 hour labour. The popular breakfast TV star and her husband Neil Varcoe welcomed daughter Molly to the world at 8.05pm on December 18, a week after her due date. "Late like her mum, tall like her dad and already an early riser," the couple said. "We are exhausted, elated and very grateful for all the lovely messages of support over the last few weeks." In June, 36-year-old Bartholomew announced live on Sunrise that she was pregnant with her first child. Posting an ultrasound shot on Instagram, she wrote: "What initially presented as an over consumption of croissants, has turned out to be something a little more permanent #itsababy".

JOHNATHAN THURSTON & SAMANTHA

Johnathan Thurston with Remie Lee

Former rugby league great Johnathan Thurston and his wife Samantha welcomed their fourth child, baby Remie Lee into the world earlier this year. Posting their news to Instagram, alongside a series of photos, the couple said they were "blessed". "Introducing Remie Lee Thurston," Samantha wrote on Instagram. "Born at 8.36am, weighing seven pounds and five ounces (3.3kg)," she added. "We are all totally besotted and feeling very blessed."

COREY & TEGAN OATES

Corey and Tegan Oates with Montana

Broncos star Corey Oates and his wife welcomed their first child this year, a baby girl called Montana. The happy couple had an unusual way of picking the name of their child. "We came up with her name in an interesting way," Oates said. "We decided on the name Montana but we call her 'Monte' for short. "My wife Tegan liked the name Monte, and I really like Monte Carlo biscuits - I eat a family pack every week, so it's a good compromise."

KENDALL GILDING & TIM MORGAN

Kendall Gilding and Tim Morgan with Olive Joy

After a difficult journey to pregnancy, Brisbane newsreader Kendall Gilding gave birth to her "miracle baby" Olive Joy Morgan in August. Gilding has been candid about her "scary and isolating" two-year struggle with infertility, but finally gave birth to her first child. Taking to her social media, Gilding wrote "Our perfect little 'peace' joined us earth-side on Friday 23rd of August at 8.11pm."