SUNSET COUPLE: The photo Peter Giesemann took while visiting Hervey Bay, he is looking for the couple in the photo. Photo: Contributed/ Peter Giesemann.
News

Quest to find mystery couple captured in chance sunset shot

Stuart Fast
29th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
WHEN Brisbane man Peter Giesemann saw this couple in the Torquay sunset, he knew it was a special photo moment.

He is now on a mission to give the couple captured a copy of the image.

Mr Giesemann is a hobby photographer and was visiting Hervey Bay with his wife on Thursday, August 20 when he spotted the photo opportunity late in the afternoon.

He took the photo from 400 metres away and intended to give a copy of the photo to people in it.

"By the time we walked there they had gone," Mr Giesemann said.

"Not many people would have a picture of themselves silhouetted by the shape of the setting sun … it's priceless," he said.

Mr Giesemann hoped the couple featured in the photo or anyone who knows them will contact him soon.

His number is 0408 756 763.

