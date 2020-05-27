'Quietly mischievous': Tributes for teen killed in car crash

Archie Gouldson died in a traffic crash at Roma, on Sunday, May 24.

THE family of Archie Gouldson, a teenager killed in a Roma traffic crash at the weekend, remembered him as a "quietly mischievous" young man.

"Archie was a very keen sports person and a very good student," his grandfather John Gouldson said.

"He was in Year 11 at Church of England Grammar School in Brisbane where he played rugby, basketball and soccer.

"He was heavily involved with the school's basketball program and toured the U.S. playing in high schools across America.

"I do not know that Archie had sent his mind on a vocation, but he was opened minded and would have gone to university."

The 16-year-old died after a LandCruiser rolled on a private property at the Roma, at the weekend.

A 10-year-old boy also died and two 16-year-olds were injured.

Mr Gouldson said his grandson was visiting a friend's family's farm at the weekend when the crash occurred.

"He was quietly mischievous, very gregarious and had a great relationship with his friends," he said.

"That has been illustrated by what the Churchie boys did on Monday when they held a memorial service at the school."

Along with prayers and kind words several of the Archie's friends and teammates shaved the side of the heads to replicate his latest haircut.

"He had a mop top that he shaved into a crewcut," Mr Gouldson said.

Mr Gouldson, a former Toowoomba councillor, thanked the boys, the school and the wider community for their support during this difficult time.

"It is tragic, but unfortunately life dishes up these unexpected things," he said.

Archie is survived by his father Faran Gouldson, mother Prue Sinnamon and sisters Edie and Poppy.

A funeral will be held at Churchie at a date to be set.