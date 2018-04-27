Menu
Clayton Bryant with the half eaten Barramundi.
Fishing

Quirky catch as shark chows down on Barra

Melanie Plane
by
26th Apr 2018 6:48 PM | Updated: 27th Apr 2018 4:55 AM

A CRABBING trip took a quirky turn for local fishermen Clayton Bryant and Andrew Cocup when they came across the half-eaten dinner of shark.

The pair were checking crab pots at St Helen's on Sunday when they noticed eagles circling around something in the water so they went to investigate.

What they found was a large Barramundi with a huge bite taken out of it.

"It was still kicking and alive so they scooped her up and put it on ice," Clayton's mum Miranda Lennox said.

"It would have gone 120cm easy. It was the highlight of my son's day."

