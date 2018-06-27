Quitter's bid to end shame and stigma around smoking

STOP STIGMA: John Winkelmolen said the negative effects of smoking were well publicised, but there needs to be a new focus on the positive outcomes of quitting.

STOP STIGMA: John Winkelmolen said the negative effects of smoking were well publicised, but there needs to be a new focus on the positive outcomes of quitting. Marian Faa

A NEW approach to anti-smoking campaigns is being championed by a Tenterfield artist whose life changed when he quit after 60 years of smoking.

John Winkelmolen could hardly bear to look at himself in the mirror when he smoked 150 cigarettes a week.

The shame and stigma that surrounded smoking made him feel "like and outcast" in society, despite multiple attempts to quit.

"I would try and try and try to give up and I could not get rid of it," he said.

"I completely gave up and thought 'it is hopeless'."

But on Boxing Day in 1992, Mr Winkelmolen's life changed when he threw away his tobacco and lighter for good, quitting cold turkey.

"Now that I stop, I feel so happy," the Danish-born artist said.

"Everything - food tastes better, your clothes are fresher."

It's these positive benefits that Mr Winkelmolen thinks should be the focus of anti-smoking campaigns.

John Winkelmolen took up smoking when he was 23, and it took him 57 years to quite. Since then, he has never looked back. Marian Faa

"Everyone already knows how bad it is for you, there is enough publicity about that now," he said.

"Some people try and try and just can't do this so why should we be putting down these people?" Research shows that almost 75 per cent of smokers want to quit.

But with a lived experience, Mr Winkelmolen knows how hard it is to actually achieve.

A retired painter and decorator, he plans to use his artwork to change attitudes about smoking.

"You have to look at the positives of how would it be if you were not smoking," he said.

Determined to make a change, he plans to offer his paintings to the Department of Health to use in its anti-smoking campaigns.

If you want to quit smoking, help is available at https://www.helptoquit.com.au/