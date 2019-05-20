Quixotic art is on show

LOCATED on the outskirts of Cooroy, Quixotica is a creative art space where long-standing ceramic artist Rowley Drysdale makes his work and teaches ceramic workshops.

It is recognised throughout Australia and around the world as an epicentre for Australian ceramic art.

Locals will have the chance next weekend to see this working pottery for themselves when Quixotica opens its waterside gallery to the public.

Set in a beautiful nature reserve, the gallery will be open Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26 from 10am-4pm daily.

Visitors are invited to stroll the grounds, see the waterside gallery, meet the maker and perhaps make an art or pottery purchase.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

Quixotica is also well known for the regular firings of large wood-burning kilns which hold hundreds of ceramic pieces.

These kilns are fired around the clock for up to three days by a team of ceramic artists.

The resulting work is unique, with distinctive flame and ash markings, and kiln openings are eagerly anticipated.

Visitors are welcome to view the latest unloading of the wood-fired kiln from 4pm on Saturday, May 25 to see the hundreds of pieces of ceramic work as they emerge.

Quixotica is at 151 Musa Vale Rd, Cooroy.

Bring your family and friends for a wonderful creative experience in a beautiful part of the Sunshine Coast.