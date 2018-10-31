Race in and tri Pasta Pronto

THE PLACE TO BE: Pasta Pronto has you covered for the Noosa Triathlon.

ATHLETES looking for a healthy carb-up before the big race on Sunday have had their prays answered with a Noosa Triathlon special at Pasta Pronto.

On Saturday night, people can get the two course special which includes garlic bread and a choice of pasta, lasagne or risotto.

Pasta Pronto owner Carlos Vanselow said the night before the triathlon is their biggest of the year.

"Every year we have a lot of athletes to come and carb-up and know they are getting fresh, homemade pasta and healthy food,” he said.

"It's on of the biggest triathlon in the world and we know there are a lot of athletes who a looking for good food.”

"We are really popular and known for having fresh ingredients and pasta.”

Mr Vanselow said last year the most popular dish was the chilli and garlic prawn spaghetti.

The restaurant will open at 4pm for dinner on November 3 and is located at 25 Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Heads.

To book call 54480522.