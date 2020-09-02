Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coast gym owner Noles Onekawa looks less-than-concerned by the racially-driven handwritten note.
Coast gym owner Noles Onekawa looks less-than-concerned by the racially-driven handwritten note.
News

Racially-fuelled note won’t deter Coast personal trainer

Matt Collins
2nd Sep 2020 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As if COVID-19 restrictions and excessive business competition wasn't enough, now a Coast gym owner has a racially-fuelled note to deal with.

Before Government restrictions forced the closure of his gym Coolum Fit Shed, Noles Onekawa provided keys to a number of members and trainers.

He recently put the word out that he required the keys be returned, which sparked a racial outburst from an unknown person.

Satanic Mass free to go ahead despite church's outcry

Mr Onekawa's partner unlocked the gym door on Wednesday morning to find a handwritten note on the ground.

The note said, "Go home to your country. False accusations. I didn't even have a key."

The racially-driven handwritten note directed at Coast gym owner Noles Onekawa.
The racially-driven handwritten note directed at Coast gym owner Noles Onekawa.

The gym owner said he was not concerned by the note, stating he had stuck it on the gym wall, by the water fountain.

"I'm pretty straightforward, if you had an issue all you had to do was come and see me," Mr Onekawa said.

"It's a bad enough time around the world, without having to put up with this."

REVEALED: 10 crimes that shocked the Coast this year

This comes after a tough 2020 for the personal trainer, competing with four other gyms in the same Coolum street.

"Our little area is getting diluted," Mr Onekawa said.

"Don't they realise Coolum is not that big?"

Mr Onekawa said he would not be taking the note to police for investigation.

personal trainer racist letter sunshine coast gyms
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artists open their homes in major boost for trade

        Premium Content Artists open their homes in major boost for trade

        Art & Theatre Noosa artists hope opening up their creative homes will help them earn up to $10,000 in sales and pump more than $1 million into the local economy.

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess

        Hay’s Noosa haven fetches $12m

        Hay’s Noosa haven fetches $12m

        Property Toilet brush pioneer Donald Hay’s Noosa mansion sells for $12m

        CBD to beach in 45 minutes: How fast rail could unlock SEQ

        Premium Content CBD to beach in 45 minutes: How fast rail could unlock SEQ

        News Blueprint for fast rail plan to unlocked SEQ and create 8000 jobs