Racking up the hits at the Imperial's Bunker

ON Saturday, February 9, The Mason Rack Band will take to the stage in The Bunker at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi

Festival favourites and blues rock powerhouse The Mason Rack Band will take to the stage in The Bunker at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

Winners of Live Act of The Year at the 2018 Gold Coast Music Awards, The Mason Rack Band are on fire with their new single Time Again hitting number 1 on the AMRAP regional charts.

Having played 12 international tours and more than 2500 live shows, The Mason Rack Band are dragging blues kicking and screaming into the 21st Century. They have appeared at many of Australia's leading festivals - including Byron Bluesfest, Blues On Broadbeach, Gympie Muster, Adelaide International Guitar Festival and Airlie Beach Music Fest.

The raspy vocals of lead frontman Mason Rack have been described by fans as one of the sexiest voices in the blues music scene with flashes from Tom Waits and Led Zeppelin.

As far as live performance MRB are entertainment monsters. Their drum duels, on-stage antics and signature movements set them apart from everything and everyone else.

Tickets: Pre-sale $15 (+ booking fee) through Oztix or at the Imperial hotel 5442 8811. $20 at the door.

Doors open 7.30pm.