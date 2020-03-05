‘Rad’ celebration of music, food one for the locals

FESTIVAL FUN: Street Eats and Beats is happening in April with a hope it will close the gap in events for specifically targeted at Noosa locals.

FESTIVAL FUN: Street Eats and Beats is happening in April with a hope it will close the gap in events for specifically targeted at Noosa locals.

AN EVENT tailored specially for locals is set to see Noosa Junctions’ laneways come alive next month.

Organiser Charlie Harrison is hoping Street Eats and Beats will become an annual function closing the gap in “a lack of events catering for all ages and demographics”.

“There has been a lack of all ages events here, or at least all demographics, and there is nothing here that is based around the locals,” Mr Harrison said.

“We’ve pulled together all of our friends from different avenues to be part of it.”

“I want everyone here to be able to work together down in the junction, if we’ve got that vibe where we have six restaurants working together to create one event to make this place better than what it already is and really put the junction on the map and show it can be different to sort of the usual Noosa events.”

Street Eats and Beats will be on Saturday, April 4 and will include food from six local restaurants, including Mr Harrison’s popular Noosa Junction restaurant Mr Drifter, four breweries, a distillery and a range of live bands.

“It’s going to be rad,” he said.

“We’ve got big brass bands, it’s all going to be fun and uplifting.”

“We want it to be all super fun stuff, all the bands are sort of tied together by brass instruments.

“That’s kind of the common denominator between them, funk soul and brass is what links them all together.”

The line up will include Sun Salute, Bullhorn, Majun Bu and Jay and Jay.

Having first launched as part of the 2019 Noosa Food and Wine Festival with a second event held on New Year’s Eve, Mr Harrison said he wants Street Eats and Beats to be an informal celebration of food and music.

“We want more of a laid back and casual food style event and make it accessible to everyone and have it based around music and festival and fun rather than just wine and cheese.”

While this event is 18+ there is scope to have similar all ages in the future.

Tickets are available through www.eventbrite.com/e/street-eats-beats-tickets-96376004223.