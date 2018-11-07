Radiators still hot 40 years on

ICONIC Australian band The Radiators are celebrating the 40th year since their first show and Noosa gets to celebrate with them on November 18 at Tewantin Noosa RSL.

The Radiators have carved a niche in the archives of Australian rock history, shared the stage with great Aussie acts such as AC/DC, Rose Tattoo and INXS, and have more than 4000 shows to their credit.

They have played their music to millions of people in Australia, recorded more than 100 original songs, with two albums being awarded platinum status, two achieving gold and sales of more than one million units.

Just a few of their best-known songs are Comin' Home, Gimme Head and No Tragedy.

The Radiators still tour extensively, playing an average of 100 shows a year, and the band's fans, young and old, still flock to grab a slice of living Aussie rock history and dance the night away to the great catchy songs and classic hits that make The Radiators an iconic name in Australian rock music.

Local solo support act Shane Kells will open this show and warm up the crowd from 1.30pm and The Radiators will hit the stage at 3pm.

Tickets can be bought for $25 for members or $30 for non-members by phoning 54471766 or purchasing in person at the concierge desk at the club, 1 Memorial Ave, Tewantin.