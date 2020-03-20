Radio station cans popular segment indefinitely

Triple J has suspended 'Like A Version' indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in 16 years, the youth radio station has put the popular covers segment on hold, calling it an "unexpected break" in a statement on its Instagram today.

"For the first time in 16 years, #LikeAVersion is taking an unexpected break," the statement read.

"Due to all the craziness that's going on right now, your favourite Friday morning covers segment has taken a hit as a result of new safety guidelines the ABC is following. ⁣⁣⁣"

This morning's prerecorded cover of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights from The Naked And Famous marked the last Friday cover session for the "foreseeable future".

The announcement comes after Brisbane electronic artist The Kite String Tangle's appearance in the studio was cancelled.

According to the Triple J website, Danny Harley, AKA The Kite String Tangle, will be the first artist to record a cover when the segment returns.

Triple J hasn't been the only radio station affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nova's Fitzy & Wippa and their team underwent testing as a precaution after coming in close contact with Richard Wilkins, who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after interviewing Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson, who was diagnosed with the virus with her husband earlier this month.

Apart from on Monday, when the presenters were off-air to be tested for the illness, the breakfast show was broadcast live from the individual team member's respective homes this week.

A statement released today outlined that the team plans to return to the Nova studios next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Triple J has promised listeners a trip down memory lane in lieu of the weekly 'Like A Version' segment, dipping in to the archives each Friday morning.

