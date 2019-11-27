Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Semi Radradra is sticking with rugby union. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Semi Radradra is sticking with rugby union. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Radradra slams door shut on NRL return

by Staff writers
27th Nov 2019 9:16 AM

Semi Radradra has emphatically ruled out a return to rugby league, saying the NRL is now behind him.

 

The cross-code superstar's playing future has been the subject of plenty of speculation following his stellar performances for Fiji at the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan.

 

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

 

South Sydney were heavily linked to the powerhouse winger, while Canterbury and Parramatta both recently said they'd be interested in signing him should he return to the NRL.

 

Semi Radradra was a cult hero for the Eels. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
Semi Radradra was a cult hero for the Eels. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

 

But in an interview with French newspaper Sud Ouest, Radradra said his NRL career was "over".

 

"I know there are a lot of rumours going on and talking about a return to (rugby league), but a return to (rugby league) is not an option for me," Radradra said.

 

"I already proved myself in (rugby league) … the NRL is behind me, it's over. I already proved that I was one of the best Fijians in this league.

 

"Playing (rugby union) pleases me, I love it more and more. I'm in a different environment … I still have a lot to learn and things to prove."

 

Radradra is nearing the end of his contract with French rugby outfit Bordeaux and has been linked with a move to English club Bristol.

 

 

When asked what his next move in rugby union would be, Radradra replied: "Nobody knows.

 

"This is the last year of my contract with Bordeaux, my agent is looking after the rest. He will look at the bet offers and we will see. I'm only focused on rugby.

 

"I like this Bordeaux team, I found a family here. This club gave me a great opportunity, and helped me discover my talent and allowed me to become the player I am today.

 

"But in the end, it's a story of business. I must also consider my family. I will look at the best options available to me, and I will make my choice."

More Stories

fiji rugby nrl rugby league rugby union semi radradra
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

        premium_icon Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

        News He pleaded guilty to five charges, but won’t be sentenced until January 2020.

        Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        premium_icon Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        Environment They’re one of the most misunderstood animals around

        Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        premium_icon Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        News She ‘accidentally’ became Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, now the lover of...

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        News Thursday evening entertainment at Noosa Shire’s main RSL venue.