Raid reveals alleged bikie’s lifestyle closet

THEY'RE the new generation of outlaw motorcycle gang members dubbed 'Nike bikies' - and now we know why.

Police who smashed down the door of alleged Gold Coast bikie Harley Barbaro's Ashmore home on Tuesday were intrigued to find a huge collection of Nike TNs in his wardrobe.

Notorious Gold Coast identity Harley Barbaro arrested for alleged consorting

Row upon row of the designer sports shoes, popular with the eshay set, is shown in footage released by officers from the bikie-busting Taskforce Maxima after the raid on the alleged Mongols gang member's Ashmore residence.

Nike TNs, short for Nike Tuned, sell for around $250 each and Barbaro's neatly stacked collection would be worth thousands.

Footage from a police raid of alleged bikie Harley Barbaro.

Many new-generation bikies, unlike their leather jacket-clad and long-haired predecessors, don't ride motorcycles - resulting in them being labelled 'Nike bikies' or 'baby bikies'.

Harley Barbaro, part of the infamous Barbaro underworld family, was charged with consorting and drug offences.

Police will allege he consorted personally or by phone with four other outlaw motorcycle gang members.

The arrest comes a month after Barbaro lost a bid to mount a High Court challenge against Queensland's anti-consorting laws.

Barbaro is the brother of slain Sydney underworld boss Pasquale Barbaro. Other members of his family have also been murdered in recent years.

