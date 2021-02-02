Raiders pair charged with DUI offences

Two Canberra Raiders stars have been charged with drink driving over the Christmas holidays.

Highly rated forwards Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh are due to face court cases before the start of the NRL season next month.

The Raiders have reported both cases to the NRL integrity unit.

It is a bad look, particularly for Harawira-Naera, who was involved in the Canterbury Bulldogs schoolgirl scandal in Port Macquarie last year.

Coach Ricky Stuart is known to be bitterly disappointed with both players but is standing by them. They face internal disciplinary action from the club and the NRL.

Police pulled over Harawira-Naera on Christmas Eve, where he was breathalised and charged with high-range drink driving.

Horsburgh failed a random breath test on January 3 and returned a reading of 0.053, resulting in him being charged with low-range drink driving.

The NRL has been approached for comment.

If either player is suspended from playing, it will test the Raiders' playing ranks despite the club boasting the best forward depth of any team in the NRL.

Harawira-Naera and youngster Hudson Young were expected to battle it out to replace John Bateman on the Raiders' right edge.

