Rail duplication design changes worry MP

Former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey in Nambour to announce a $160 million State Government commitment to rail duplication between Nambour and Beerburrum.

The Beerburrum to Nambour rail upgrade is causing confusion in the hinterland with residents reportedly shown an updated design of the project.

Member for Glass House Andrew Powell said he had been left with more questions than answers when it came to the long-awaited upgrade.

He said he wanted to know what was happening with the project.

He said he had been unable to get solid answers on where the multi million-dollar project was at.

“Sadly, due to politics, I’ve not been able to get detailed briefings on what the latest design looks like, between Beerwah and Beerburrum,” he said.

“I sought a briefing before the election and basically got told ‘Sorry, we can't show you that at the moment we’re in discussions with the Federal Government’.

“I get that those kind of discussions can occur but I do know they're having very detailed discussions with landholders about what the design looks like.

“And that's frustrating because I’m actually here to help.”

The former Newman Government minister’s main concern was changes to the design.

“What I’m hearing from affected landholders is that the original designs, that were shown a couple of years ago, have changed significantly,” Mr Powell said.

“I’m concerned not only for the affected landholders but the broader community that they’re not quite aware of what might be the end product.

“Don’t get me wrong I want the project to proceed.

“I just want to see the changes.

“One of the concerns is which of my constituents have had their properties resumed and which haven’t, so I can assist them in that process.”

State and federal MPs Fiona Simpson Andrew Wallace, Ted O’Brien and Andrew Powell inspect plans for the project.

Mr Powell hasn’t been put off by the lack of communication, vowing to continue chasing an update.

“Let’s have that open and frank conversation with the community so it doesn’t come as a shock and an annoyance,” he said.

“Then we can explain it and work through how we can deliver this in a way that works for everyone.

“I’ll be putting in a request again very shortly for another, more detailed briefing.”

The Sunshine Coast Daily has contacted the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Minister Mark Bailey’s office for a response.