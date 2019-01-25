Rail fail hits Noosa rail passengers

NOOSA hinterland rail passengers relying on train travel to get about face a 57 per cent chance that their scheduled train will be delayed or won't turn up at all, a Gympie Times investigation has revealed. The figure is alarming when you consider that stations from Yandina to Traveston and Gympie North are served by only two return train services daily and Queensland Rail's targeted level of reliability is 95 per cent.

With no prospect of an improvement in reliability or more frequent train services, the Rail Back On Track public transport advocacy group says it is "acutely concerned” for the future of passenger services running to Gympie North and has proposed instead that a shuttle train operate between Noosa hinterland stations five times a day, connecting with more frequent passenger rail services at Nambour.

"With station upgrades completed at Cooran and under way at Pomona, the time is right to set up the Sunshine Coast for better services,” said Rail Back On Track Administrator Robert Dow. "This is achievable and useful, and it's so far overdue.”

The new Pomona Railway Station will be completed mid-year, to be followed by reconstruction of the Eumundi Railway Station by the end of 2019. Yandina and Cooroy stations are scheduled for a round of maintenance this month, including a paint touch-up. The infrastructure will be in place for more services by the end of the year.

Inquiries by the Gympie Times to QR reveals that 134 of 414 total delays on the Gympie to Brisbane line over the past two years were caused by rolling stock issues. Mr Dow said 414 delays over 730 days represented a 57 per cent chance of a delay on any given day.

He said access to Nambour for towns north along the railway line was important for medical and community access reasons. "Imagine the positive impact on the lives of residents, and the economic benefit, of a daily influx of visitors to towns such as Eumundi, Pomona and Cooroy by regular rail shuttles,” Mr Dow said.

He said the unreliability of the aged InterCity Express (ICE) class trains used on the rail line north of Nambour and congestion on the tracks further south contributed to the unacceptable delays on the Gympie North service. Passenger trains operating north of Nambour also had to be fitted with additional safety systems, which meant that replacement trails without the APT safety gear required a three-crew train, not just driver and guard.

A shuttle train would avoid congestion and result in a more efficient use of rolling stock and crew. Mr Dow said a three-car train would suffice for Nambour-Gympie trains, not the five and six-car trains that operate to Gympie North Station now.

The Rail Back On Track proposal is for a shuttle train to roll through Pomona and Cooroy stations southbound about 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm and 6pm, while northbound shuttles would stop about 7.30am, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm (heading to Gympie North).

These would replace the current two daily weekday services Gympie North-Brisbane.

QR acknowledges that its service reliability on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie North lines falls below acceptable standards - down to 93 per cent when all services operating both lines are taken into account.

And it has not ruled out the shuttle train idea, according to the QR Executive General Manager, Citytrains, Mr Nick King.

Interviewed on ABC Sunshine Coast breakfast radio recently, Mr King said:

"The service we have going to Gympie North isn't an average service level, whereas (what) you could imagine in future is a more frequent railway. So, I could image why people on the Sunshine Coast would want a more trains. I understand that and, as we get into the future timetables (planning), that is something that would be given serious consideration.

Asked how far away a timetable review for Gympie North trains would be, Mr King replied: "I am not in a position to comment on that right now. That is a combined balance of how much rolling stock we've got, train crews and the physical assets, and the modernisation of the signalling system. Bringing all those together is complex and, nearer the time when we are really clear, we would announce that.”

Meanwhile, Cooran residents are fighting QR to have glaring lights at their new railway station switched off at night, after the final train service at 8.10pm. Work continues on the Pomona Railway Station reconstruction and new cross-town path, with the end of May being the scheduled completion date.