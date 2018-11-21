Weir pair on track for clash with WA star

Peaceful State, centre, has drawn barrier four in the Railway Stakes. Picture: AAP

TRAINER Darren Weir was happy enough with the barriers his Railway Stakes pair drew but wishes he could swap them.

But despite landing barrier four, backmarker Peaceful State firmed to $4.80 second favourite for the Perth Group 1 mile on Saturday, while stablemate Iconoclasm will jump from barrier 12 and was wound out to $9 with Ladbrokes' fixed odds.

"I just text Weiry with the barriers and he said it would probably be better if we could swap them around," stable foreman Jarrod McLean said.

"Peaceful State only knows one way to run and that's from the back. He needs good speed on but they're telling me that's going to be the case."

McLean said Iconoclasm would take up a forward position and appreciate the Ascot circuit.

The four-year-old will be ridden by Craig Williams, who has won the Railway twice, which is another bonus according to McLean.

"From gate 12, he'll race in the first half of the field and Craig rides the track and the race really well," McLean said.

"He's the type of horse you'd want to be in striking distance getting to the top of the straight, then his greatest attribute is his toughness.

"The horse is in great order."

McLean said Peaceful State deserved a Group 1 win and he expected the Kennedy Mile placegetter to be finishing strongly.

"He'll be in the second half of the field and from gate four Ben's (jockey Ben Allen) got the luxury of coming out and just laying on his neck," McLean said on Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"If he can negotiate clear traffic from the 400m, he's got a barnstorming finish when things are run to suit."

McLean was leaning towards Peaceful State as the stable's best chance but said both horses were in great order.

"Hopefully Icononclasm is striking at the top of the straight and looks the winner and if anyone's going to run him down late, hopefully it's Peaceful State," he said.

WA mare Galaxy Star firmed as favourite after drawing barrier two but her owner Bob Peters suggested that might not suit her as she would also drift back.

Galaxy Star, who will be ridden by William Pike, had her priced moved to $3 with Ladbrokes after the draw. Last year's winner Great Shot drew barrier 10 and is rated a $17 chance.

Williams will also ride three-year-old colt Junipal for Weir in the Western Australian Guineas (1600m).

McLean said Junipal, who finished second at Flemington over 1800m last start, had really come on since that run.

McLean also revealed they have added Holy Snow to their Perth team.

"We're hoping that he might come on over here just as Stratum Star did a couple of years ago and really go to another level here and take that form back home," he said.

Holy Snow will take on McLean's Trap For Fools in the $1 million Kingston Town Classic (1800m).

McLean said Voodoo Lad was also thriving and he expected a peak run in Saturday week's Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes.

"He'll really benefit from being worked on the deep sand at Lindsey's."

RAILWAY STAKES (1600m)

Ascot, Saturday, 8pm (EDST)

1. MATERIAL MAN (5)

2. GREAT SHOT (10)

3. MAN BOOKER (11)

4. GATTING (1)

5. PRIZED ICON (9)

6. MISTER SEA WOLF (6)

7. PEACEFUL STATE (4)

8. ACHERNAR STAR (14)

9. ACTION (15)

10. DISPOSITION (8)

11. GALAXY STAR (2)

12. ICONOCLASM (12)

13. PERFECT JEWEL (7)

14. STAR EXHIBIT (13)

15. WRINKLY (3)