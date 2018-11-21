Menu
Login
Storm over Wallumbilla.
Storm over Wallumbilla. Michelle Ferguson
Weather

IN PICTURES: Rain brings joy to drought country

Jorja McDonnell
by
21st Nov 2018 12:01 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM

DUSTY towns across the southwest received some much-needed rain last night, and the excitement for the precipitation made its way to social media from Eromanga to Bollon and everything in between.

Pictures, videos, and clever quips abounded as locals celebrated the rare occurrence.

Stunning photos also featured, like this gem from the Eromanga Natural History Museum.

Consistent rain in Charleville has left residents stunned.

And keen photographers have been shooting the sky.

Storm activity even took out power supply at Bollon, but the Post Office was happy to report everyone was still in good spirits.

Finally, in Cunnamulla, the rain only made the newly-refurbished train station look even more beautiful, and gave the plants a welcome drink.

drought editors picks outback queensland rain weather

Top Stories

    What's screening in Noosa

    What's screening in Noosa

    News What's on at BCC Noosa

    Shop and help out a paw-some service

    Shop and help out a paw-some service

    News Check out Smart Pups charity store, help train a puppy

    Mayor to discuss the year in review and the road ahead

    Mayor to discuss the year in review and the road ahead

    News Noosa chance tonight to question the mayor

    Watch Grease under the stars

    Watch Grease under the stars

    News Catch this all time favourite movie at Eumundi Drive-in

    Local Partners