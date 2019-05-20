Rain fails to dampen food and

DANCING IN THE RAIN: It only took two brave souls to start the dancing in front of the main stage.

BIG crowds, celebrity chefs, muddy shoes and 113 fabulous events - Noosa Food and Wine 2019 is being hailed a 'great success'.

"The wet weather didn't dampen the enthusiasm of locals and visitors,” Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin said yesterday.

He said more than 9000 visitors attended festival events held at restaurants and venues around the region.

The Festival Village, in Noosa's Lions Park, was a little worse for wear after heavy rain and big crowds resulted in a virtual mud bath.

Gumboots - or no shoes at all - were the order of the day by Sunday afternoon.

"We are disappointed by the damage to the Lions Park, due to the high rainfall on the Saturday evening,” Mr McPharlin said.

However, he said organisers would work with Noosa Council "to restore the park at the event's expense and to return the park back to its usual condition”.

A focus this year was introducing new events into the program and building on the festival's sustainability practices from last year.

"The festival partnered with Plastic Free Noosa to continue to eliminate single-use plastics, reduce plastic waste, implement composting and help educate patrons to deliver as sustainable a festival as possible,” Mr McPharlin said.

"We also had a team of Waste Warriors at the festival assisting visitors with how best to dispose their waste at the various waste bins.”

The festival also partnered with OzHarvest, working with local Ambassador Cameron Matthews who created a menu based on 100% surplus from the festival for Monday's Industry Day brunch.

"The industry day is new for the Festival and is designed to give back to our local tourism industry,” Mr McPharlin said.

"We have all this amazing talent from across Australia in town for the festival so it was a perfect opportunity to get them connected with our local industry and we have a range of educational sessions taking place,” said Mr McPharlin.

On Monday morning, organisers hosted brunch that used leftover produce to further reduce their waste and environmental impact.

"All the surplus from the festival (was turned) into a brunch,” festival director Sheridah Puttick said.

"We need to support local producers.”