Rain, hail and shine for region

NOOSA Shire received a little welcome, patchy rain (and some hail at Tewantin and Noosaville) in last Friday's storms - but unseasonally high temperatures since and throughout this week leavesour whole region in the high-risk category for fires.

And, after months of dry weather, it will take much more rain to make a difference to gardens and water tanks. Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, who attended a Disaster Management Group meeting last week, said conditions across the shire were tinder-dry.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services provided a bushfire andweather outlook,” he said.

"The key takeaway from their presentation was that the Sunshine Coast region iscurrently very dry, with alot of fuel on the ground that is ready to burn - andthere is little likelihood of any significant rain in the next month or two.”

Cr Wellington said it would take a lot of rain to bring the region back to its normal moisture levels.

"The soil on the Sunshine Coast is currently so dry that it will take more than 150mm of rainfall - more than six inches in the old measure - just to get back to normal levels of soil moisture,” he said.

"It is very important that residents living in bushfire-prone areas have evacuation plans ready and pay attention to emergency warnings.

"Hot, dry, windy days are the most problematic but, of course, under current conditions fires can happen at any time.

"So people should be extremely careful with barbecues, cigarette butts and even using power tools such as angle grinders outdoors.

"We are living in a tinder box at the moment.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts indicate maximum temperatures between 29and 33 degrees in the next few days, with overnight lows of 18-19 degrees and a slightly cooler maximum of 28 on Sunday.

Residents who would likemore information can go to www.qfes.qld.gov.au where they can get information on bushfire safety, alerts, fire bans and restrictions and current bushfires.

Friday's rainfall

Noosa Heads: 9mm

Noosaville: 9.4mm

Tewantin: 19mm

Doonan: 10mm

Cooroy: 8mm

Lake Macdonald: 4mm

Cooran: 12mm

Boreen Point: 0mm

Black Mountain: 8mm

Pomona: 7mm

Kin Kin: 9mm