Rain may delay long-awaited road fixes

AT LAST: Noosa is going to receive a major road fix at Tewantin.

NOOSA'S forecast wet weather may yet delay the much-anticipated start to council's $3 million Hilton Tce upgrade scheduled to begin on Monday.

One of the shire's major traffic snarls is set for a new roundabout to improve traffic flow at the busy Hilton Tce/Ernest St intersection, but with up to 25mm of rain predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology to start the working week, there could be project delays.

Works also include on-road cycle lanes, new streetscaping and beautification works.

Council director of infrastructure services Carl Billingham said more than 17,000 vehicles pass through this intersection every day, "making it one of the busiest in the shire".

"The new roundabout will greatly improve traffic flow and bring welcome relief for motorists, particularly those turning right from Ernest St on to Hilton Tce at peak times," Mr Billingham said.

Project Contractor PentaCon Pty Ltd will be making every effort to minimise traffic delays.

"Our contractors will keep traffic flowing in both directions as much as possible while work is under way, but they may need to hold traffic at times," Mr Billingham said.

"Minimising traffic impacts is a high priority, however motorists travelling between Tewantin and Noosaville would be best to use Beckmans Rd, rather than Hilton Tce to avoid delays.

The project is expected to take around five months to complete, pending weather.

The first stage includes the section from the bowls club roundabout, work will then continue westward. The roundabout of Ernest Street will be built as part of a later stage.

Council has been in contact with Hilton Tce residents and businesses and will continue to keep them informed as works proceed.

"There may be times where vehicle access to particular properties will be restricted, but the contractor will keep residents and businesses informed along the way," Mr Billingham said.

"Digital signs have been in place for two weeks to let motorists know work is about to start.

"This is a major project that will not only boost safety, but improve traffic flow through one of Noosa's busiest intersections and give Hilton Tce a facelift. Council appreciates residents' and motorists' patience during the construction process."

For further project information, visit the Work in Progress section of Council's website at www.noosa.qld.gov.au/community/transport-and-roads/work-in-progress