Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Rain on the horizon for Qld firefighters

by Robyn Wuth
22nd Dec 2019 8:08 AM

 

FIREFIGHTERS face another day of severe danger across parts of Queensland before conditions ease heading into Christmas week.

More than 60 fires are burning within containment lines across the state as crews continue backburning operations.

Fears the catastrophic fire conditions experienced in southern states would push into Queensland have eased.

However severe conditions are expected in the Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Upper Flinders region.

"Our weather conditions will predominantly be driven by the warm conditions and the dry air sitting over the top of Queensland," forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

The hot conditions are expected to continue, but rain could be on the way for Christmas.

"Mercifully for many as we head into next week our chances of getting some showers, particularly around the southeast of Queensland, is increasing.

"That means the fire dangers are slowing, decreasing as we move into next week, so thankfully we will not be seeing the conditions NSW is experiencing."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community library to put a smile on your dial

        premium_icon Community library to put a smile on your dial

        News A passion for reading has inspired a new community library housed in a boat and open.

        Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        premium_icon Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        Environment This year’s bushfires around Peregian have experts concerned the threatened local...

        Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        premium_icon Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        News There’s no need to organise a babysitter for your New Year’s celebrations.

        How Hastings St’s special trees were saved

        premium_icon How Hastings St’s special trees were saved

        News The saving of Noosa’s pandanus came with a timely intervention.