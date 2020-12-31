Rain pain: Which fireworks are set to go ahead despite the wet

Despite the weather forecasters still predicting a 30 to 40 per cent chance of rain for New Year’s Eve in Noosa, the fireworks double-header scheduled for Tewantin looks certain to go ahead.

Noosa Marina also remains determined not to let any showers spoil the cracker 9pm and midnight pyrotechnic sky shows.

Where to see the New Year’s Eve fireworks

Down at Pelican Waters Tavern, a pub spokesman said despite the showers it was all system go for the 8pm lighting of the first fuses.

And along Noosaville’s Gympie Tce at The Boathouse Restaurant, the word is the barge is in place on the river and ready for a real blast at 9pm.

Novotel Twin Waters Resort was also ready for some rocketing good fun at 9pm to explode the COVID-19 blues.

A spokeswoman for the Noosa Marina said the only reason why they would suddenly have to cancel the popular fireworks displays would be for a technical safety hitch encountered by the fireworks experts.

But as the showers eased back in the afternoon, she thought the way looked clear for a memorable night of family fun.