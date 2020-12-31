Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
What’s with the Novotel Twin Waters Resort fireworks display scheduled for tonight?
What’s with the Novotel Twin Waters Resort fireworks display scheduled for tonight?
News

Rain pain: Which fireworks are set to go ahead despite the wet

Peter Gardiner
31st Dec 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Despite the weather forecasters still predicting a 30 to 40 per cent chance of rain for New Year’s Eve in Noosa, the fireworks double-header scheduled for Tewantin looks certain to go ahead.

Noosa Marina also remains determined not to let any showers spoil the cracker 9pm and midnight pyrotechnic sky shows.

Where to see the New Year’s Eve fireworks

Down at Pelican Waters Tavern, a pub spokesman said despite the showers it was all system go for the 8pm lighting of the first fuses.

And along Noosaville’s Gympie Tce at The Boathouse Restaurant, the word is the barge is in place on the river and ready for a real blast at 9pm.

Novotel Twin Waters Resort was also ready for some rocketing good fun at 9pm to explode the COVID-19 blues.

A spokeswoman for the Noosa Marina said the only reason why they would suddenly have to cancel the popular fireworks displays would be for a technical safety hitch encountered by the fireworks experts.

But as the showers eased back in the afternoon, she thought the way looked clear for a memorable night of family fun.

coast festivities new year resolutions new year's eve fireworks
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Sunshine Coast doctors will remember 2020

        Premium Content How Sunshine Coast doctors will remember 2020

        Health Medical professionals on the Sunshine Coast will remember 2020 as the year of the coronavirus pandemic, but also a year of STDs, mosquito viruses and major gastro...

        Top pet names for 2020 revealed

        Premium Content Top pet names for 2020 revealed

        Lifestyle We reveal Australia’s top 10 favourite pet names for 2020.

        Holiday fun: Coast’s best chills, thrills and beach escapes

        Premium Content Holiday fun: Coast’s best chills, thrills and beach escapes

        Lifestyle There are plenty of attractions on the Coast. SEE THE TOP 17 LIST

        Showers to hang around to disturb NYE celebrations

        Premium Content Showers to hang around to disturb NYE celebrations

        Weather NYE FORECAST: Persistent showers and scattered heavy rainfall totals