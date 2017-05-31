23°
Rainbow's end in Noosa redraw is Noosa's gain

Peter Gardiner
| 30th May 2017 6:08 AM
BETTER CHANGE:The new look Noosa electorate.
BETTER CHANGE:The new look Noosa electorate. Contributed

RAINBOW Beach is out and most of Pomona is in, along with bits of Cooroy and Lake Macdonald.

That is the final determination of the Queensland Redistribution Commission for the Noosa electoral boundary which will stand unless legally challenged.

"The final outcome is that the existing northern boundary of Noosa will be retained," the QRC report said.

"Proposed changes to include Rainbow Beach, Inskip and part of the Cooloola localities within the electorate of Noosa, received strong dissent from those within the local area.

"Community ties to Gympie, including schooling, medical, shopping and many others were raised as evidence of their connectivity and shared interests."

The report said commissioners were "most persuaded by submissions that raised issues relating to travel between these communities and the Noosa electorate and decided to abandon the proposal in respect of this area".

Are the changes to the Noosa electoral boundaries the way to go?

"However, as a populous area, it was not possible to accommodate the degree of change desired by these submissions. The commission has instead transferred the majority of the Pomona locality, as well as parts of the Cooroy and Lake Macdonald suburbs from the proposed (seat of) Nicklin.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes welcomed the communities of Pomona, Cooran and Kin Kin into his electorate.

"Sense has prevailed and the community of Rainbow Beach and Inskip Point remains in the Gympie electorate where they right- fully belong," Mr Elmes said.

"The inclusion of Pomona, Cooran and Kin Kin also makes sense as the state seat of Noosa is more closely aligned with the Noosa Shire. "

Mr Elmes said he had "sadly" lost Eumundi, Doonan, Verrierdale and Peregian Springs.

"These communities will form part of the new seat of Ninderry and I wish them well and will miss them dearly," he said.

"With change comes many opportunities, the most important and exciting of which is the building of new relationships, where (there is) genuine understanding of a range of issues."

Topics:  electoral boundaries noosa rainbow beach state electorates

Paws pound path for RSPCA

Million Paws Walk raises thousands to help fight animal cruelty

