Rainfall at last but but we need more

FILLING UP: Lake Macdonald is currently at 80% capacity, but was as low as 53% earlier this year. Dave Yabsley
by Alan Lander

THE heavens finally opened this week to give some relief from a nine-week dry.

While the rain was welcome, it fell mostly on the coastal strip with lesser amounts in the hinterland.

The biggest reported fall for the week to 9am Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, was 129mm at Noosa Heads on Monday. The smallest amount was 51mm at Cooran. Water carriers, who had been working all hours to supply the 5000-plus households who rely solely on tank water for drinking, cooking and other needs, reported receiving mass cancellations on Tuesday.

One owner-driver said he only carried one delivery on Tuesday "and the customer didn't really need it”.

"But it's a blessing in disguise,” he said.

Colin White from Blue Water Deliveries said he'd had "heaps” of cancellations.

"It's a mass exodus, although some have just postponed for three weeks,” he said.

"[The last nine weeks] has been a nightmare.”

Hayley from Weyba Water said while there had been cancellations, 50% were only postponing, generally for about three weeks, hoping for follow-up rain.

RAINFALL TOTALS - 24hr falls to 9am following day

(Sunday daytime rainfall - less than 10mm across the shire.)

Noosa Heads: Tue: 129mm, Wed: 7mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 136mm

Noosaville: Tue: 124mm, Wed: 6.6mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 130.6mm

Tewantin: Tue: 100mm, Wed: 1.8mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 101.8mm

Lake Cooroibah: Tue: 104mm, Wed: 1mm, Tur: 0mm, T: 105mm

Mt Tinbeerwah: Tue: 70mm, Wed: 0mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 75mm

Doonan Creek: Tue: 112mm, Wed: 1mm, Thur 1mm, T: 114mm

Lake Macdonald: Tue: 64mm, Wed: 1mm, Thur: 1mm, T: 66mm

Cooroy: Tue: 57mm, Wed: 1mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 58mm

Kin Kin: Tue: 72mm, Wed: 6mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 78mm

Cooran: Tue: 51mm, Wed: 3mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 54mm

Pomona: Tue: 52mm, Wed: 2mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 54mm

Black Mtn: Tue: 54mm, Wed: 1mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 55mm

Eumundi: Tue: 58mm, Wed: 2mm, Thur: 0mm, T: 60mm

