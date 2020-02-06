Menu
RAINFALL: Southeast Queensland's rain forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020. Photo: BOM
Weather

RAINFALL: Big wet set to ease for now

Caitlin Zerafa
6th Feb 2020 11:16 AM
HEAVY rainfall experienced in the Noosa region this week is expected to ease at the weekend after dumping more than 130mm in one night.

Overnight on Wednesday Doonan Creek saw the highest rainfall on the Sunshine Coast with 133mm recorded, followed by Eumundi with 110mm and Tewantin with 76mm.

But the Bureau of Meteorology said the system causing these heavy downpours was likely to track south, easing rainfall here.

“There is still a chance of a shower and thunderstorm developing but the majority of rain is tracking south,” forecaster Kimba Wong said.

“We might see heavier rainfall increase again on Monday.”

Ms Wong said the heavy rains were caused by a coastal low-pressure trough in the upper atmosphere.

The bureau were also monitoring a low-pressure system which on Thursday morning was sitting near the Solomon Islands, with the potential of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“It’s a fair way away from Queensland but is has an impressive cluster of clouds,” Ms Wong said.

“It has some potential to develop into a cyclone but if it does it is not expected to impact the Queensland coast.”

A flood watch is current for the lower Mary River and Six Mile Creek.

