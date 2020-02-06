RAINFALL: Big wet set to ease for now

HEAVY rainfall experienced in the Noosa region this week is expected to ease at the weekend after dumping more than 130mm in one night.

Overnight on Wednesday Doonan Creek saw the highest rainfall on the Sunshine Coast with 133mm recorded, followed by Eumundi with 110mm and Tewantin with 76mm.

But the Bureau of Meteorology said the system causing these heavy downpours was likely to track south, easing rainfall here.

“There is still a chance of a shower and thunderstorm developing but the majority of rain is tracking south,” forecaster Kimba Wong said.

“We might see heavier rainfall increase again on Monday.”

Heavy rainfall is being recorded across the southern Wide Bay and northern Sunshine Coast, with more expected early Thursday morning. Initial Flood Warnings have been issued for the Mary, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers. More information see https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/IMZ305rYWS — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 5, 2020

Ms Wong said the heavy rains were caused by a coastal low-pressure trough in the upper atmosphere.

The bureau were also monitoring a low-pressure system which on Thursday morning was sitting near the Solomon Islands, with the potential of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“It’s a fair way away from Queensland but is has an impressive cluster of clouds,” Ms Wong said.

“It has some potential to develop into a cyclone but if it does it is not expected to impact the Queensland coast.”

A flood watch is current for the lower Mary River and Six Mile Creek.