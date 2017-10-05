30°
News

Rainfall eases total fire ban for Noosa

A total fire ban has been lifted.
A total fire ban has been lifted. Brandon Livesay

THE total fire ban for the Noosa Shire Council area, and throughout south-east Queensland, has been lifted.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) director of rural operations, James Haig, said rainfall had eased conditions but the public still needed to be aware of the fire danger throughout their local area.

"The recent rainfall has allowed us to lift the fire bans and has eased conditions throughout much of the south-east,” Mr Haig said.

"Restrictions on fire permits have also been lifted in many areas, but please contact your local fire warden to ensure all safety requirements are met.

"While this rain has reduced the bushfire risk, we still need the community to be vigilant as conditions can change quickly, particularly following such a prolonged dry period.

"We have seen increased fire activity over the last month and there is a long way to go before the bushfire season is over.

"Thanks again to the community for their support during the season so far. Remember if you do see a fire, call triple zero (000).”

Topics:  danger fire fire ban noosa noosa region rainfall

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Human sign to stop Adani mine at Peregian on Saturday

Human sign to stop Adani mine at Peregian on Saturday

Organisers will make a human sign spelling out "Stop Adani” to protest the Adani Carmichael mine planned for construction west of Rockhampton.

Bravo to Bombetta: Noosa's newest Italian restaurant

BELLISSIMO: One of the popular mains, the veal scaloppini with gremolata sauce, olives, fresh rocket and lemon.

Bombetta - a restaurant that's fun to say and great to visit.

Congrats to survey winner Brian Irving

WINNER: Brian Irving accepts the gift card from Noosa News general manager Sue Foster.

Brian Irving from Peregian Springs had his say and won a gift card

Body discovered at Noosa National Park

A body was discovered at Boiling Pot at the Noosa National Park this morning.

Emergency services have retrieved the body found near Boiling Pot

Local Partners