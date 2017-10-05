Rainfall eases total fire ban for Noosa

THE total fire ban for the Noosa Shire Council area, and throughout south-east Queensland, has been lifted.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) director of rural operations, James Haig, said rainfall had eased conditions but the public still needed to be aware of the fire danger throughout their local area.

"The recent rainfall has allowed us to lift the fire bans and has eased conditions throughout much of the south-east,” Mr Haig said.

"Restrictions on fire permits have also been lifted in many areas, but please contact your local fire warden to ensure all safety requirements are met.

"While this rain has reduced the bushfire risk, we still need the community to be vigilant as conditions can change quickly, particularly following such a prolonged dry period.

"We have seen increased fire activity over the last month and there is a long way to go before the bushfire season is over.

"Thanks again to the community for their support during the season so far. Remember if you do see a fire, call triple zero (000).”