Rainfall ravages grower's crop

Stephen Richards with burned-then-drowned greens following hot weather then heavy rain Alan Lander

NOOSA growers have welcomed the rain but would, according to Bronywn Richards of Noosa Leafy Greens at Lake Macdonald, have preferred to see it in more measured quantities.

Ms Richards said growers had gone a long time with no water then it was everywhere, flooding growing tables and leaching them of nutrients and leaving lettuce and herbs flattened for days.

The lost nutrients would need replacing to maintain growth which would come at a cost.

"We love rain,” she said. "But not too much at once.”

"It shocks everything and then takes two weeks to recover.”

Noosa News saw a mixture of seedlings, some of which had suffered saturation of their roots.

The business supplies Noosa's Boathouse and Maisie's Restaurant among others, and is a preferred supplier to celebrity chef Matt Golinski.

Noosa Leafy Greens is also usually a regular at Noosa Farmers Markets and Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Market.

The rain did hurt though, with her husband Stephen putting initial replacement cost at $16,000 as well as not being in a position to supply regular customers.

The farm grows lettuce spinach, kale, coriander, rocket and other varieties with 25,000 plants normally on the go at any one time.

"Our rainwater gauge showed 500mm of rainfall; we've never experienced that here before,” Mr Richards said of the impact on their property.

"The rain has created a new channel in our driveway, such was the force.”

At least they were able to salvage some of their crop.

"Noosa Boathouse got the last of our good stuff,” said Mr Richards, who is on the board of the Chemical Free Farmers Association.