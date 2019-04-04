Rains bring out a local goblet in natural Noosa

LOCAL WONDER: The leathery goblet may be sprouting on some dead wood near you during the coming rains.

LOCAL WONDER: The leathery goblet may be sprouting on some dead wood near you during the coming rains. Wayne Boatwright

THE Cymatoderma elegans is a striking macro fungi is often called leathery goblet because of its goblet-like shape.

It is common, cosmopolitan and easily recognisable. They are found attached to dead wood, both above and below ground in moist vegetation communities on the eastern Australian coast from northern Queensland to the Victorian Otway Ranges.

It is a saprotrophic fungus obtaining the nutrients that it requires for growth by decomposing the wood to which it is attached.

The emerging young fruit body is white with a pale lilac hue. It has a different appearance to the mature fungi with a short thick stem and without the mature goblet shape.

They occur singly or in large numbers depending upon the seasonal conditions. The stem is generally centrally located, is a brown colour and has a quite woody feel.

The upper surface has concentric coloured zones together with numerous vertical folds and wrinkles. It varies in colour from white to many shades of yellow and brown.

The white fertile under surface is arranged in smooth vertical folds and produces white coloured spores. Overall the cap has the feel of soft thin flexible leather. It often collects water and forest litter in its goblet shape.

Old dry specimens can survive for long periods of time in the bush. They often become covered in green algae. These fungi are variable in size though they can be quite large. I have seen them locally with a

cap diameter of up to 20cm and a height of 15cm. Generally, fungi can be found all year round in varying quantities. The peak season here occurs after heavy rainfall in autumn.

Now that the rains have arrived its time to be out and about to see what has emerged.