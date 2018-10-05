Rainy day funding for farmers

ROTARY Noosa Daybreak have donated $10,000 to drought appeal from their "rainy day” emergency fund to drought releif.

"We considered it a very worthwhile cause to assist, and hope to replenish the emergency fund with future fundraising like Bunnings BBQ's, Christmas gift wrapping, and Bookfest Noosa 2019, which are all events well supported by the local community,” Rotarian Corrie Parkinson said.

Additionally, sorting has already begun for Noosa Daybreak's 2019 Bookfest.

Held in May annually, members organise pre-loved books well in advance and are calling on donations.

Noosa's five Rotary clubs will also come together tomorrow night for the Singin' for the Rain cabaret event.

The night will raise money for drought relief and tickets are available at The J website.

To donate books for Bookfest call 1300791226.