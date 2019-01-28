Raise the gift of sight with these cute puppies

EVER thought about raising a puppy? Vision Australia's Seeing Eye Dogs is looking for families to be part of their puppy-raising program after a recent boom in litter numbers.

Puppy development trainer Tracey Bashford said the program was a great way to give back to the community while welcoming a dog into your home.

"Through Seeing Eye Dogs' puppy-caring program you can give the gift of confidence and independence to someone who is blind or has low vision by contributing to the development of a Seeing Eye Dog,” Ms Bashford said.

There were currently no carers in the region and Ms Bashford said it would be great for Noosa families to consider a Seeing Eye Dog.

"We would love for the Noosa community to be involved... with our gorgeous pups,” she said.

"Noosa is such a great environment to get the pups out and about to socialise them in.”

Taking puppies to social events is an important part of training as it helps them become familiar with family life and being in a home.

The journey from puppy to working Seeing Eye Dog was usually two years and Ms Bashford said there was a variety of caring options available.

"We currently have pups that are ready to go to homes straight away, with other litters ready to go to homes throughout the year,” Ms Bashford said.

"Being a puppy carer is a wonderfully rewarding experience.”

Ms Bashford said there were several considerations to be made before becoming a puppy carer, including a secure backyard and time to be home with the puppy.

"The most important attribute is understanding that the program is about the greater good and, of course, having a love for dogs,” she said.

Local residents interested in becoming a puppy carer can phone 1800037773 or visit sed.visionaustralia.org.