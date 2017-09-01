Raising a danger over Cooroy crossing near misses

CROSSING CONCERN: The Cooroy Chamber is keen to see safety upgrade at this busy main street crossing.

NEAR pedestrian crossing misses on one of Cooroy's busiest roads looks to have sparked likely shire-wide action by the Noosa Council action after calls from the town's Chamber of Commerce.

Cooroy chamber president Danielle Taylor said her members were concerned about the number of close calls on the Maple St crossing outside the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

"Cooroy Chamber raised this issue with Noosa Council over 18 months ago with the support of a petition signed by hundreds of residents,” Ms Taylor said.

"(Mayor) Tony Wellington has advised us that a solution is in sight.”

Cr Wellington said council staff concerns went beyond just this one trouble spot.

"It seems that it is not only the Cooroy crossing that is experiencing dangerous and inconsiderate driver behaviour,” the mayor said.

"This appears to be an escalating problem at crossings right throughout the shire.

"We do have funds in the budget to look at pedestrian linkages in Cooroy this financial year.

"Part of that assessment will include the possibility of raising the existing crossing to make it a speed hump style crossing.”

Cr Wellington said staff will need to consider stormwater drainage, visibility and impacts on the nearby roundabout.

"It is definitely on the list for consideration.”