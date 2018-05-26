Raising a tea cup against cancer

GOOD CAUSE: Workers from around Noosa Civic, including MP Sandy Bolton (right), joined the Biggest Morning Tea at Noosa News.

YESTERDAY was Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and Noosa News hosted an event to raise money, and a cup of tea, against cancer.

In its 25th year, Cancer Council run the event annually in May and is the largest, most popular and successful fundraising event of its kind in Australia.

Noosa News general manager Sue Foster said it was fantastic to be able to support the event.

"This is the second time we have hosted the Biggest Morning Tea and we like to support as many events and charities as we can on the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

"The girls in the office have been diligently baking and have put this together themselves for a great cause.

"We had about 50 people turn up and raised $140.”

Workers in the Noosa Civic Business Centre enjoyed the morning.

The idea behind the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is to gather friends, colleagues or the community together over tea and cakes to help raise vital money for people affected by cancer.

Donations from yesterday's morning tea here and across the country will go towards helping achieving a cancer free future.

Last year $11.9 million was raised for the Cancer Council and it is hoped this year will be their biggest year yet.

The Caner Council's message is Gather. Share. Give, with the hope every cup of tea served helps fund research, support services, prevention programs and advocacy.