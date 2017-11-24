Menu
Raising awareness with white ribbons

White Ribbon Day is Saturday, November 25, 2017.
WHITE Ribbon Day is being recognised in Noosa at a stall at Bunnings Noosaville on Saturday where members of the public can support the cause, buy merchandise and find out about domestic violence support services in the local community.

Saturday, November 25, is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, also known as White Ribbon Day.

The day, which started in Canada, is now celebrated in 57 countries and is designed to break the cycle of violence and engage men in the prevention of men's violence against women.

Tomorrow's stall at Bunnings Noosaville will be selling white ribbons, Not Violent Not Silent wristbands, balloons, caps, drink bottles and more.

The White Ribbon Day Awareness Event will run from 10am-2pm.

Noosa News

