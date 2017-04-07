Rally to make point about preserving Elanda

A CREATIVE rally as well as a protest flotilla against a commercial jetty at Elanda Point is being staged this Sunday where organisers are urging "let art be your action”.

Keen wind surfer Josh Fletcher of the Elanda Point Needs Your Help group said those opposed to the proposal for The Discovery Group to run boat tours from the proposed structure said people can bring art materials, musical instruments and their performing voices to Buffalo Park at Boreen Point from 12-5pm.

The Department of National Parks will consider an application to downgrade 2.6 hectares of declared fish habitat at Elanda from a management A level to management B.

Mr Fletcher is keen to see people come along and spread the word via social media as well join the action group.

He said those opposed to a downgrading are being asked to sign an online petition and make an official submission to the department before the 5pm April 10 deadline.

Mr Fletcher is appealing to the wind surfing community to join the protest. He said Elanda "is a rare place with shallow water that kids can learn without the hassle of jet skis and power boats”.

Mr Fletcher said the jetty would attract more powerboat activity to the area. Boreen Point resident Noel Bird is asking locals to be part of a Save Elanda flotilla of canoes, kayaks or other people-powered watercraft for "a short journey of aquatic action” around 2pm.

"This will be a peaceful gathering of like-minded people who wish to share our beautiful, unspoilt lake environment and there will be an opportunity for you to respond in writing to the notice of proposed change of fish habitat,” Mr Bird said.

The online petition started by Kym McGregor opposing the downgrade, had by Wednesday morning attracted 684 supporters. Ms McGregor said this is a part of a UNESCO declared Biosphere Reserve where 44% of Australia's birds are found.

Petition supporter Margaret Moon said: "There is absolutely no justification for building a huge jetty in a place that everyone agrees should be preserved for its natural beauty. It will bring more tourists and then more infrastructure will be needed.”

An online habitat downgrade support petition had at the same time collected 546 supporters.