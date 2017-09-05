Rallying call for voting females on to council

MORE PLEASE: Noosa's sole female councillor Ingrid Jackson asks where are all the women who want to join her for a seat at the table in the local government chamber.

NOOSA Council's sole female representative has opened up at about the yawning gender imbalance of local government.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson told the Back Yourself conference at The J in Noosa Junction: "Ideally, local government should reflect the diversity in the community, to be representative of local community needs and aspirations.”

The conference, which attracted hundreds of women with ambitions for success, said while women make up just more than 50% of Queensland's population, the representation of women on local councils is around 30%.

Cr Jackson said that a recent report on women in local government in Queensland said the reasons why women are under-represented in local government pertain mostly to community attitudes, finance, competing responsibilities and personal characteristics such as a lack of self-confidence. She said the report also identified "the' boys' club' of local government” and the level of public scrutiny as factors that turn women away.

"When people suggested I run for council, I wasn't sure, so I made a list of pros and cons,” Cr Jackson said.

"After making the list, I realised that the pros were real skills that I could bring and the cons were mostly fears I had invented, like being stressed dealing with opposition, not used to debating and being verbally persuasive, and a feeling of not being good enough.

"I decided to face my fears and back myself. I ran for election and won.”

Cr Jackson said becoming a councillor "is an amazing adventure in representing the community and being in a position to make a difference”.

Cr Jackson said for women in public life it's not enough to do what you love.

"Do what other people need. It's not about you,” she said.

"And you need to follow through.”

Cr Jackson has invited women who may be interested in becoming a councillor to attend council meetings and see what happens.

"If you let me know you're coming, I'm happy to meet afterwards to answer questions.”