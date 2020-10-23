Rampy waves offer bit of fun in the surf

G’day surfers.

Deteriorating weather toward the end of the week is due to a slowly approaching inland trough.

Ahead of this trough are increasing northerly winds and increasing chances of rain.

This is a big departure from earlier this week when it was sunny and beautiful.

Look to next week for a straight south swell to pass by, a possible east to build, and some rainy periods.

What’s up for this weekend? Read on.

Agnes Water to Coolangatta

Saturday:

Continuing north winds will be up early, making conditions along all beaches sub par. Seek out the protected corners.

Wave size will be 1m or less and shape on the beaches will be lumpy. Forget the points.

Winds are forecast to hit 25 knots during the day and even protected corners will struggle by then.

Increasing clouds won’t keep the heat off, with a top temperature of 28C.

Gold Coast surfers will be wise to head, once again, to the top end for a semi-protected wave around 1m.

The early north winds will quickly rise to 15 to 20 knots making everywhere else unrideable.

Some clouds and a small chance of rain or thundershowers will make the 27C heat sultry and an ocean splash inviting.

Sunday:

The persistent north winds will have set up a bumpy 1m wave situation everywhere.

North winds early will increase to 20 knots and persist through the day.

Protected corners will be the only clean spots.

Increasing clouds will eventually bring showers and rain, especially in the afternoon, but the temperature will still hit 29C.

Thunderstorms are a chance, especially in the morning and afternoon.

Down the Goldy, early northwest winds will be quite fresh at the top end making the 1m waves clean.

Get going, as the winds will swing more to the north and rise to 25 knots before midday.

Possible thunderstorms and a high chance of rain will increase as the afternoon progresses.

The high temperature will be 28C.

Not a bad weekend for those interested in rampy little waves and some mixed weather. If you’re keen, get amongst it!

TODAY’S TIP

Southerly change

Any time of year, but especially in spring, a southerly change can blow up the coast, totally reversing the day’s weather.

If we’ve had a spell of northeast winds, particularly strong, warm ones, and a trough (usually linked to a low down south) of cold air is moving up the coast, powerful things can happen.

When the warmer tropical air mass runs headlong into the much colder air mass heading up the coast, the collision can result in intense thunderstorms.

These can be spotted in advance by the towering cumulonimbus clouds swiftly rising from the south and up behind the ranges.

Often these cauliflower-shaped clouds will develop an anvil shape, or a flat top as they reach full strength.

Severe weather develops beneath these systems and though the worst may be brief, it can be very destructive.

After the lightning show and the intense winds and rain, steady southerly winds may very well clean up the surf … before it knocks it flat.

Sometimes these storms may have a greenish look and that can mean hail.

Why? some say, light refraction, some say light absorption. All agree it has to do with the cloud’s great height, 40,000 to 60,000 feet or more!

What it does mean is that it’s time to look for cover.