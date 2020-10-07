Menu
A man is accused of possessing child abuse material but rape and indecent treatment charges have been dropped.
Crime

Rape and child abuse charges dropped

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
POLICE prosecutors have dropped rape and child molestation charges against a Mackay man.

But the 25 year old will still face the district court for possessing child abuse material.

The man was initially facing six charges including three counts of indecent treatment of a child and rape on October 7 last year in North Mackay.

Rape carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, while indecent treatment of a child is 20 years depending on the nature of the offence and age of the child.

When the case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday prosecutor David Epstein said no evidence would be offered on the rape and indecent treatment charges.

The charges were dismissed and the man was discharged.

The man is still accused of possessing child exploitation material and possessing or acquiring restricted items.

It is alleged these offences occurred between October 7 and 13 last year at North Mackay.

Anyone convicted of possessing child abuse material faces a maximum penalty of 20 to 25 years jail depending on whether it was done using a hidden network or anonymising service.

Because of this the case must be committed to Mackay District Court.

The case was adjourned so registry committed paperwork could be filed to move the matter to the higher court.

The man was placed on a new bail.

