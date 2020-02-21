Rapist Mohammed Skaf refused parole for third time

ONE of NSW's most notorious rapists, Mohammed Skaf, will remain behind bars after the State Parole Authority today ruled he was still not safe to be released.

It is the third time Skaf, 36, the ringleader of three gang rapes by a group of Lebanese Australians in the run-up to the 2000 Sydney Olympics, has lost a bid for parole since becoming eligible for release in 2017.

Convicted rapist Mohammed Skaf.

In one of the attacks at Greenacre and Bankstown a young woman was raped 25 times by 14 men including Skaf's older brother Bilal.

A SPA panel, meeting in private, accepted the recommendation of the Serious Offenders Review Council that Skaf needs to complete an external leave program.

He was jailed for 22 years 11 months 30 days, with a non-parole period of 16 years 11 months and 30 days due to expire in January 2024.

He fought his first refusal of bail in 2017 on the grounds the decision was "manifestly unjust" but lost in August last year after the parole authority was told he had been charged 16 times for committing offences behind bars, including being caught with a USB drive containing porn.

He was also said to be highly manipulative and continued to deny he was a rapist.

A prerelease report compiled by Corrective Services in 2018 said Skaf "has demonstrated no change in his attitude toward his offences since the beginning of his sentence" and "continues to blame the victims".

His parole was opposed by the Serious Offenders Review Council.

It will be automatically considered on the anniversary of his sentence in November.