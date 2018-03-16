Rapper Cruizin' to set new world record

ACTION: Rapper T-Dub with his pride and joy.

ACTION: Rapper T-Dub with his pride and joy. Michele Sternberg

RENOWNED for spreading the anti-bullying message through his music, local rapper T-Dub (aka Tony Woodrow) is hoping to set a new world record on Sunday.

The rapper is shooting a music video for his latest song Cruizin' and wants to set a record for having the most hotted up cars featured in a music video. His aim is 500.

"I think we will set a new record... but more cars are welcome,” T-Dub said.

"The video is for a modern, techno, clubbie version of the classic song by Smokey Robinson, Cruisin' - I've added a duff, duff, duff, duff beat.”

T-Dub said he was overwhelmed by the response from car clubs whose members wanted to be involved.

"The involvement of the public in the project has been incredible,” he said.

"We will have hundreds of cars involved from three car clubs and Bullet Performance Products has provided the venue at Yatala.

"Models who have been involved in past videos are coming to take part to create a party-type setting at a race meeting, a bit like in The Fast and the Furious.”

T-Dub said the challenge will be shooting the complete video in one day.

"I have a huge film crew on this one... It will be a big production.”

T-Dub said the song and video will not promote hooning.

"It's not about burn-outs. It's just about having your pride and joy and cruising.”