Rapping through life with emotion

CREATIVE SUCCESS: Twenty-year-old Samuel James will release his debut rap EP on October 5. Contributed

SAMUAL James may only be 20 but his creative dreams are coming to life again with the upcoming release of his debut EP.

Growing up in Noosa, the now Brisbane-based hip-hop rap artist has put together Kill Me In My Sleep, an album featuring songs he said reflect the stories of everyday life.

"All the songs are quite different,” he said.

"They are quite poetic at times and offensive in others.”

"It's real life, it's what people experience and feel.”

The former St Andrew's student is also releasing a music video today for his song Kill Me In My Sleep So I Can't Talk You Out Of It.

Samuel said his music is honest and will hopefully resonate with people not only his age, but anyone going through a similar experience.

"It's a really accurate portrayal of people who feel mentally disconnected from society.”

"Like everyone I have a lot of teen anger and angst in me an this is my way of articulating that.”

While his sound is head-banging metal and rap, those who listen to the lyrics will hear his emotion.

"I think that my sound is what Johnny Cash would sound like if he grew up listening to metal and started rapping.”

"There's a layer of confidence, but to those who actually pay attention, there's love, emotional depth and heart in everything I do.”

Studying a Bachelor of business and creative writing at Queensland University of Technology, last year Samuel also released a book titled I'm Going to Lose Some Friends Over This.

"I always felt slightly different to most of the kids around me and this lead to my writing a book,” he said.

"It was a big chapter of my life at the time.”

Samuel loves being creative and one day hopes to be a drama instructor for a theatre company.

"I like the idea that people appreciate what you do.”

"I am trying to kick down as many doors as possible and throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.”

Kill Me In My Sleep will be released on October 5.