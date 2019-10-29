‘Rare’ collaborative art features mother, daughter duo

Mother and Daughter, Lily and Dolsi Kelly will have a 'rare' piece of artwork featured in Ozbid's next Noosa auction.

Mother and Daughter, Lily and Dolsi Kelly will have a 'rare' piece of artwork featured in Ozbid's next Noosa auction.

OZBID, the largest Aboriginal Art auction house in the world is coming to Noosa Sunday, November 10 with a diverse showcase of Aboriginal Art.

Specially featured among the 180 artworks on offer is a rare, collaborative piece painted by the talented Kelly Family, and featuring mother and daughter duo, Lily and Dolsi Kelly Napangardi.

Lily along with her daughter Dolsi are highly regarded indigenous artists from Mount Liebig, a community just past the famous artist community of Papunya in the Northern Territory.

Both Lily and Dolsi have had huge success in their artistic careers with Lily being named as a finalist in the prestigious Telstra Art Prize.

The collaborative artwork in Sunday’s auction titled, Our Country is a unique amalgamation of the artists’ innate Dreaming, which has come together as an abstract, aerial depiction of their Sacred Country.

Rare collaborative works like the one featured in Sunday’s auction are a, “beautiful, visual representation of generations of indigenous culture that has come together on the canvas to be shared with the wider community,” auctioneer Avdo Tabakovic said.

“Having works of this calibre available at auction is not only rare but a great opportunity to acquire such unique artworks without paying the traditional high gallery price tag.”

“Everyone should be able to access great artworks at affordable prices” Mr Tabakovic.

The artworks on offer will be sold at a fraction of what you would pay at a high street gallery and will include pieces starting at as little as $80.

On offer will be works by the best names in Aboriginal Art including, Minnie Pwerle, Gloria Petyarre, Glenys Gibson Napaltjarri, Thomas Tjapaltjarri, Felicity Robertson Nampitjinpa, George Hairbrush Tjungurrayi and many more.

The artworks will be open for viewing from 11.30am on Sunday for a 1pm auction at Noosa Springs, Links Dr, Noosa.