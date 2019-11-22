Menu
Sandy Bolton, Adrian Williams and Tony Wellington at the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association AGM.
Environment

Ratepayer group’s firm stand on Noosa future

Alan Lander
21st Nov 2019 3:56 PM

AS ARGUMENT rages over the best way to deal with Noosa’s short-stay policy, Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association remains firm on its outlook for the shire.

At its annual general meeting on Wednesday, returned president Adrian Williams said the emphasis on protection of Noosa’s lifestyle must remain.

“We have to maintain the balance,” Mr Williams said.

“We are trying to sort out what is sustainable tourism.”

Mr Williams said the association’s main interest through the year had been the development of the new Noosa Plan.

“It’s the most important document relevant to our lifestyle,” he said.

“It makes us different – and we want to stay different.

“It’s not Broadbeach, it’s not Byron Bay or Mooloolaba – it’s Noosa.

“The environment, lifestyle, our Biosphere, the way of life – it’s all very important, and it will continue to be under pressure.”

Mr Williams said the two main issues on the radar at present were the short-stay policy and traffic management.

“I am hoping council and the state government handle the traffic situation before it gets too bad,” he said.

“And I hope protection of our Biosphere remains – we need to keep what’s bringing people here.”

Mr Williams was re-elected unopposed as NSRRA president, Aaron White vice-president, Treasurer Susan Kingston, and committee members are Tim Blackburn, Kevin Brennan, Judy Barrass.

